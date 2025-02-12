Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26, Zacks reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 472,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -135.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
