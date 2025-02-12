Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.37. 106,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,547,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $977.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,964 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 713,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.