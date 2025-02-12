Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,040,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Blue Star Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
