British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British Land stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

