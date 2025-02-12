Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Buzzi Trading Up 0.1 %
BZZUY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.
About Buzzi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.