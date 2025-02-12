Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BZZUY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

