Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Increased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 8.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

