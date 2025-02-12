Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,858 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $67,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG stock opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

