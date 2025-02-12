Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,961 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $390.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.