Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

