CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:CPAMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
