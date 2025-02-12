CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:CPAMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

