Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CKHGY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.