Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CKHGY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.