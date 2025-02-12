Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.46. 377,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 787,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

