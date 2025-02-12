Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (CGBDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

CGBDL opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

