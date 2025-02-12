CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

