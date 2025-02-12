Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellebrite DI and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 8 0 3.00 Qualys 2 13 2 0 2.00

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $22.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $146.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -82.28% 122.59% 14.49% Qualys 28.59% 39.64% 19.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Qualys”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 15.69 -$81.10 million ($1.55) -15.98 Qualys $607.57 million 8.32 $151.60 million $4.65 29.71

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Cellebrite DI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security. The company's integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets; collect and analyze IT security data; discover and prioritize vulnerabilities; quantify cyber risk exposure; recommend and implement remediation actions; and verify the implementation of such actions. It also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications that enable clients to detect vulnerabilities, and measure and remediate cyber risk. The company offers its solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, cloud providers, and consulting firms. Qualys, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

