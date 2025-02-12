CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 55.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at CERo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 29,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $179,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,306. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,300 shares of company stock worth $529,409. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,021 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 172.00% of CERo Therapeutics worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. CERo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $1,238.00.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

