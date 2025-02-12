Certuity LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

