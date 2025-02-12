Certuity LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $628.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.