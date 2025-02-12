Certuity LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,871,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

