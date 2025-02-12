Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 281,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 105,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chakana Copper
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.