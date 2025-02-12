Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $218.52 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.