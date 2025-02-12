Chimera Investment Corporation Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2025On February 11, 2025, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) announced the declaration of its first-quarter dividends for various preferred stocks. The company declared a div

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chimera Investment’s 8K filing here.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
