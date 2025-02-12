CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.3 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83.
CK Asset Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.