CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

