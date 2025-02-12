CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 368,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

