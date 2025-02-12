CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 367,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 116,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,565,000 shares of company stock worth $63,800. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

