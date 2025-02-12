CMO Group (LON:CMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 312193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.17.

About CMO Group

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

