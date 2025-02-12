Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 96359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $972.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

