Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 6674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.