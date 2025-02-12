Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

