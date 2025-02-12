Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 11,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 123,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

