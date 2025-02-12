Comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.31 billion 2.15 $309.59 million $2.35 23.24 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $62.05 million 0.28 -$52.61 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.13% 9.48% 5.17% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

