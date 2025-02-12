Compass Point Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,313,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

