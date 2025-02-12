Compound Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.9% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $865.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $791.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

