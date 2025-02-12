Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 11.3 %

TSE CMG traded down C$1.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.40. 981,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,130. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$8.67 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.56.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$1,645,724.27. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,366. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

