Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.350 EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

CFLT opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $148,800.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 144,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,649.79. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 541,850 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $16,428,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

