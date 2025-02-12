ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.77. 157,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 991,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.