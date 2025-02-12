Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.4% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

