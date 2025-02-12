Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,051.00 and last traded at $1,058.28. Approximately 430,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,901,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,058.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.