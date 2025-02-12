Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.10% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coty by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,134,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

