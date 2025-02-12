Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66), Zacks reports. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

