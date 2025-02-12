Critical Contrast: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 5.37% 8.15% 4.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kumba Iron Ore and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Daikin Industries,Ltd.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.68 billion 1.36 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $30.45 billion 1.01 $1.80 billion $0.57 18.35

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Kumba Iron Ore.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Kumba Iron Ore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company is also involved in the operation of a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. Kumba Iron Ore Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

