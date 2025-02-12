CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 7,880 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.59, for a total value of $3,369,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,712 shares in the company, valued at $341,093,674.08. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,684. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $434.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.37, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average of $317.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

