CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $431.60 and last traded at $431.12. Approximately 699,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,139,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.59.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.23, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $50,597,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

