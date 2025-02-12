Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.80 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.45). 320,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 91,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.45).

Crystal Amber Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.03. The company has a market cap of £97.21 million, a P/E ratio of 687.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Get Crystal Amber alerts:

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (1.71) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crystal Amber had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 114.19%.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.