CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY remained flat at $25.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.35.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
