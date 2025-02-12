CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMY remained flat at $25.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

