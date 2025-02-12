David Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

