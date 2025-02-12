David Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 345,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,381. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

