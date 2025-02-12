Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

