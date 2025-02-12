Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.
Discovery Company Profile
