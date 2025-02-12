Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 1,204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

