Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $55.09 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,504 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 6.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $55,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,968,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 165,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

